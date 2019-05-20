Traffic jam as Mew Way road is flooded near Island Informal Settlement in Site C, Khayelitsha. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - While the Western Cape was on high alert for a possible flood warning for Monday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has said that most of the significant rain for today is over as the cold front moves eastwards towards the Eastern Cape. Over the weekend weather service issued a warning for rainfall leading to possible flooding in the Cape on Monday.

"In response to the very substantial rainfall last night [Sunday], I can confirm that the City's Disaster Risk Management has received no reports of any major flooding incidents," said Mayco Member for Safety and Security, and Social Services, JP Smith.

"Disaster Risk Management staff are however out checking on all the major hot spots and will ensure that the City responds if any such flooding is detected."



SAWS added that there might still be possible isolated showers for the remainder of Monday but nothing significant, with no further rain is expected for the rest of the week.

The Cape Town Weather Office further added that with winter approaching their warning system is expected to change as "we will be using an impact-based warning system".

"This should assist people to prepare better for any hazardous weather as this system will be more specific to what impacts can be expected with certain weather systems for as long as they keep up with latest news and updates. The Disaster Risk Management staff should also be able to prepare better and assist vulnerable communities in time," the SAWS said.

