Postponement in Joshlin Smith case: ‘I’m disappointed with the outcome but what can I do?’

Cape Town - Missing Joshlin Smith’s grandmother has expressed disappointment at the two-month postponement of the court case involving the 6-year-old’s mother along with three others, who are expected to go on trial. A visibly pregnant Racquel “Kelly Smith” appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning alongside her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis and their friends Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombaard, who have been charged with kidnapping and human trafficking.

On Monday morning, Saldanha Bay residents showed up in numbers outside the court, in hopes they would finally hear the location of the missing girl. Dressed in Patriotic Alliance T-shirts, the crowd got out of a chartered bus and sang Struggle songs and chanted: “Where is Joshlin?” A visibly pregnant Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning alongside her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis and their friends Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombaard. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Watch: Saldanha Bay residents arrived in their numbers on Monday morning ahead of the appearance of the accused in the missing Joshlin Smith case.



They came out singing struggle songs and asking where Joshlin is.#joshlinsmith #missingkids #Missingchildren #news #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/jGd6kYubsE — Cape Argus (@TheCapeArgus) May 13, 2024 Inside court, State advocate Aradhana Heeramun said they were in the process of finalising the case.

“All information that is received by the police is being followed up. I can further confirm that forensic reports have been received. “On completion of this investigation, this court will be informed of the forum that the matter will be tried. “The State’s request today is for postponement until July 15,” Heeramun said.

Saldanha Bay residents showed up in numbers outside the court, in hopes they would finally hear the location of the missing girl. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers Saldanha Bay residents showed up in numbers outside the court, in hopes they would finally hear the location of the missing girl. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers When the Cape Argus asked Smith the whereabouts of her daughter and if it was true she had sold Joshlin, she said: “I don’t know, ask Boeta (Appollis) and no I didn’t sell her.” Appollis said he did not know anything. Joshlin’s paternal grandmother, Lauretta Yon, said she was disappointed about the postponement.

“I’m disappointed with the outcome but what can I do? I was hoping we would find out where Joshlin is. Now we have to wait for another two months to go back to court.” Lauretta Yon outside court. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Yon revealed that she paid Smith a visit on May 4. “I asked Kelly when I visited her on that Saturday, to talk or else she was going to be locked away for a long time. ‘Where is your child?’ I asked, and she maintained she didn't know.

“She insisted that she was not part of this. Her mood was very cool. I only heard (Sunday) that she was pregnant. I did not see that when I visited her. “She asked about her daughter, the young one. She wanted to know why I didn’t bring her young daughter. I told her I don’t want her to visit her in jail. “Joshlin’s father came from Springbok on Sunday night. He is not talking to us about how he feels.”

The father, Jose Emke, on Mon day refused to comment on his daughter’s disappearance. “I am not feeling well, I don’t want to talk,” he said. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said it has been 85 days since the disappearance of Joshlin.

“Today (yesterday) in court we heard that the investigation is ongoing and any possible leads are being followed up. We were further informed that cellphone downloads have already taken place and the State is analysing that during this particular time.” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said more charges may be added. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said more charges may be added. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers “We are likely to receive those reports at the next court appearance, or the one after and we will also be able to tell the court where the trial will take place.