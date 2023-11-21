Potty mouth cop: Law enforcement filmed swearing at Ocean View motorcyclist

Cape Town - A City cop is under investigation after a video of him hurling abuse and swearing at an unsuspecting motorist in Ocean View went viral on social media. The clip, which emerged on Sunday and viewed more than 22 000 times on TikTok, shows the officer searching a man on a motorbike, seemingly unaware that he is being filmed.

In the 30-second clip, which has also been shared on Facebook, the Law Enforcement officer is seen approaching the man standing next to his motorbike with his hand on his firearm. The victim is heard saying he is not a gangster and complies to a search when the cop is heard saying: “Moet jy nie woel nie, jy staan dood still jou p***. Verstaan jy daai? Ek se vir jou jy staan f*** stil. Ek gaan vir jou skut! {Don’t move. Stand dead still you p***. Do you understand me? I’m telling you to f***ng stand still. I’m going to search you.}” The 27-year-old dad, who asked not to be named fearing he may be victimised by the officer, said he was on his way home and the video was captured on his Go-Pro camera lodged in his helmet.

“I was on my way home and turned into Gemini Way. Before that cops were chasing some guy on foot and I passed to get out of their way so they could do their work. “I turned off there and got off my bike to call my wife and let her know I am on my way home when I saw the Law Enforcement car pull up next to me. “You could see the way he got out with his hand on his gun and I immediately told him I am not a gangster just a normal person on his way home.”

“I shared the video on my TikTok account to show the public because this should not be allowed. After he searched me, he just let me go because he didn’t find anything illegal.” A City cop is under investigation after a video of him hurling abuse and swearing at an unsuspecting motorist in Ocean View went viral on social media. Picture: Supplied Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, confirmed they were made aware of the video on Monday morning. “While the investigation has just started, the behaviour and language depicted in the video is not in line with the City’s code of conduct.