PPRA lags in releasing report into racism within property sector

Cape Town - It has been a year since the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) held its nationwide public hearings into racism within the property sector, yet it has failed to release its findings and recommendations that are meant for the government to bring about legislative changes. The hearings sought to understand the extent and prevalence of racist practices within the industry.

The PPRA, formerly the Estate Agency Affairs Board, said it would be submitting a consolidated report with recommendations to the Minister of Human Settlements. Hearings took place in 10 areas and in all provinces. PPRA executive manager Mfundo Daki said details of the complaints would be shared once the report had been tabled before the PPRA board. When asked about the release of the report, Daki said: “There were parallel processes, ie, one being the hearings and the other one relating to the charging of a property practitioner who was involved in the racism incident which gave rise to the institution of hearings.

“The matter relating to the said property practitioner (estate agent) was finalised in December 2022, and afterwards a comprehensive report was finalised and will be tabled before the PPRA board for approval and further action.” As at February 1, 2023, the PPRA appointed new acting CEO Thato Ramaili on an interim basis while the recruitment process for a new CEO is under way, the PPRA said. On March 28 last year, the PPRA board announced that it had placed its CEO, Mamodupi Mohlala, on precautionary suspension and commenced a forensic investigation into several allegations against Mohlala.

The investigation concluded on August 23 last year. “In essence the allegations against the CEO cover contraventions of pension fund legislation and rules, irregular appointments of staff, appointments of under-qualified persons, flouting of procurement processes leading to irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure and fraud.” Estate agent George Taylor said no constructive feedback was released following the hearings. Taylor was present at the hearing held at Lagoon Beach Hotel, Milnerton.