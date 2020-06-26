Praise for UCT’s outgoing council, new era begins

Cape Town - The UCT community has praise for its council as its four-year term of service comes to an end on Tuesday. UCT said the council kept the university on a firm footing through a period of historic challenges in higher education. The council which was elected in July 2016 has governed the university through #FeesMustFall and #PatriarchyMustFall protests, transition to insourcing, the Institutional Reconciliation and Transformation Commission, the debate over whether to boycott Israeli academic institutions, tragedies such as the death of Professor Bongani Mayosi in 2018 and the rape and murder of first-year student Uyinene Mrwetyana last year. Some activities the council dealt with included crises such as the Western Cape water shortage in 2018 and the current Covid-19 pandemic. The renaming of Sarah Baartman Hall and other buildings, the end of Graça Machel’s term of office as chancellor and the appointment of Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe to replace her.

A range of appointments at executive level, including the transition from the leadership of Dr Max Price to Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng as vice-chancellor, as well.

Council chairperson Sipho Pityana said serving on the body was not easy.

“Our term started with the emergence of countrywide #FeesMustFall protests, and we intervened where we could to ensure the success of the academic project.”

Pityana said gender-based violence persisted in the society, and UCT was sadly affected by the cruel death of Mrwetyana.

He said he would “unfortunately not be available” for another term.

“I want to wish the new incumbent all the best for the next term, just as the honourable Archbishop Njongonkulu Ndungane wished me when I took over in 2016.”

Registrar Royston Pillay said the new council takes over on Wednesday.

“As we usher in a new era, we will build on the solid foundation, commitment and achievements of the 2016/20 council.”

