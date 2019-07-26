Unions say the protest is aimed at forcing President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist in efforts to provide a safe and reliable passenger rail service. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) and the United National Transport Union (Untu) said managers at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) had intimidated their members, “calling them into an office one by one” to hear if they would participate in today’s nationwide shutdown or not. Untu spokesperson Sonja Carstens said the intimidation came after Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula allegedly misled the public and “created havoc amongst trains crews and train control officers by announcing that they won’t participate in the protest action as they are critical staff”.

Unions say the protest is aimed at forcing President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist in efforts to provide a safe and reliable passenger rail service.

Carstens said Steve Harris, general secretary of Untu, had written to Prasa requesting proof of any Prasa employee being declared essential services as described by Section 213 of the Labour Relations Act.

Harris said members examined the list of employees declared essential services by the Essential Services Committee. “No provision is made to include employees of Prasa”. He said “Prasa went so far as to send out a circular informing all train crews that its services will run as normal today”.

Mbalula’s spokesperson Ayanda Paine said: “Minister Mbalula (told) the media that safety critical grade employees (which include train drivers) will not be partaking in today’s Fedusa strike. The ministry stands by that statement.”

Prasa confirmed Metrorail would run a limited service today.

Fedusa spokesperson Frank Nxumalo said the protest would take place in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban and Tshwane.

[email protected]