Prasa granted extension to relocate Langa railway squatters

Cape Town - The High Court in the Western Cape has granted the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) an extension for the lawful relocation of residents illegally occupying its property along the Langa railway lines. Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda, said the extension was from November 26 to July 31, 2022 to allow for further consultations with affected communities.

Prasa approached the court in July, seeking to regain its portion of land, erf 114 412, which it said was essential for its operations and the resumption of train services along the relevant corridor and route. The land, known as Siyahlala informal settlement, was invaded on January 4, 2019 by people from different areas in the province. "While the court has granted Prasa an eight months extension, further delaying our plans to refurbish the lines, if the consultative process takes less than the stipulated deadline, Prasa will commence with the relocations ahead of the July deadline," Makanda said.

Makanda said during the consultation processes, Prasa and officials from the Western Cape, the City and the Department of Public Works were confronted with challenges, including accessibility to the earmarked land in Eerste River. Eerste River community issued a petition in September opposing the proposed move of Langa residents to their area. Makanda said consultation with the receiving community was still ongoing. One of the community leaders from Siyahlala informal settlement, Mlondolozi Magqabi, said the community had been waiting for Prasa to consult with them.

"The closure of the central line has come at a huge cost and inconvenience for the hundreds and thousands of commuters who rely on affordable railway transport to get to and from work, not to mention the economy of the city," Makanda said. SA National Civic Organisation provincial chairperson Bongikhaya Qhama said their view had always been that the community consultation process should be a process of persuasion and understanding. "The affected communities are law abiding citizens who understand the importance and suffering of communities due to unavailability of trains, particularly in the central line.