Prasa guards charged with the murder of an alleged thief

Cape Town - Two security guards appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court for the murder of a suspected cable thief. Riedwaan Omar, 37, was assaulted by Prasa security guards at Wetton station and dumped in Heinz Park on May 16.

Two men, Masibulele Ncancashe and Sixolisiwe Qole, were arrested on May 25 for the murder of the Hanover Park man. They were charged with murder and defeating the administration of justice. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said at the time: “Lentegeur police are investigating a murder case. According to reports the 37-year-old deceased was taken to Mitchells Plain District Hospital, Lentegeur, on May 16 by ambulance after members of the community in Heinz Park found him lying in an open field in Heinz Park.” However, after the arrests the charge sheet read: “On May 16, the accused unlawfully and with intent to defeat or obstruct the administration of justice by dumping the body of the deceased at Heinz Park after he was taken from Wetton station.”

The State prosecutor said that he had no objections to the pair getting bail of R2 000, which shocked magistrate Goolam Bawa. Bawa said Ncancashe and Qole were charged with a serious crime. “When someone oversteps the power they are given, even if they are police officers, they still have to face the law. Upon realising that you had overstepped the bounds, the body was removed from the scene and that is aggravating enough.