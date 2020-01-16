That was according to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, while providing an update on the state of operations at Prasa, and a status report on the War Room on Wednesday.
Mbalula said the work of the War Room was supplemented by an organisational assessment conducted by the Government Technical Advisory Centre, a government component of the National Treasury, at their invitation.
“The War Room focused on service recovery, getting operations back on track at a level that meets, if not exceeds commuter and passenger expectations.”
It was initiated in August in trying to provide a reliable, safe and predictable commuter and passenger service by both Metrorail and Shosholoza Meyl.