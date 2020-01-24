Mpondo said on Thursday that since he accepted the task to lead the turnaround of Prasa, from December 9 last year, he had not had a chance to take a break. “Having concluded the Service Level Agreement with the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula about a month ago, this then was an opportune moment to bring the public up to speed.”
Mpondo was accompanied by the the organisation’s senior management. All stakeholders were represented, and the goal was to find a sustainable solution for Metrorail commuters.
Mpondo said the reality was that “Prasa is a broken business”. He said the business had experienced a “systematic erosion of value”, which had taken place over a number of years.
He said the main area of focus was the Western Cape. “It is rather sad to note that the commuters we are meant to serve do not have a choice and we are therefore failing them.”