Prasa is failing commuters, says newly appointed administrator









Bongisizwe Mpondo said the reality was that “Prasa is a broken business” and had experienced a “systematic erosion of value”. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency Cape Town - Transparency was the buzzword when the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) newly appointed administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo engaged with the Western Cape transport stakeholders in Khayelitsha. Mpondo said on Thursday that since he accepted the task to lead the turnaround of Prasa, from December 9 last year, he had not had a chance to take a break. “Having concluded the Service Level Agreement with the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula about a month ago, this then was an opportune moment to bring the public up to speed.” Mpondo was accompanied by the the organisation’s senior management. All stakeholders were represented, and the goal was to find a sustainable solution for Metrorail commuters. Mpondo said the reality was that “Prasa is a broken business”. He said the business had experienced a “systematic erosion of value”, which had taken place over a number of years. He said the main area of focus was the Western Cape. “It is rather sad to note that the commuters we are meant to serve do not have a choice and we are therefore failing them.”

#UniteBehind spokesperson Matthew Hirsch said the organisation reiterated its long-standing demand that a national disaster must be declared. “Only this measures can unlock the skills and resources needed to bring our rail back to life.”

Hirsch said the advocacy group understood that Mpondo was not lawfully appointed. “In December 2019, after Mpondo’s appointment, #UniteBehind wrote to Mbalula to communicate this. There is no mechanism within law that justifies his office.”

Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyido said the initiative was good, but “we are not pleased with the turnaround on their demands”.

Tyido said the forum called for a transport summit to deal with matters such as security, cable theft and CCTV cameras at stations.

South African Transport and Allied Workers Union spokesperson Zanele Sabela said the leadership of Satawu endorsed the turnaround strategy of Prasa when it met Mpondo.

She said, however, the union was emphatic Mpondo had to take the role of stakeholders seriously and consult unions about critical matters, particularly modernisation and a new operating model as Prasa moved from old to new trains.

“The union called for special focus on the Western Cape as service in the region had all but collapsed, with the Central Line closed for several months and regional management not showing any willingness to act.”

Sabela said the union’s leadership agreed with the administrator that Shosholoza Meyl needed to be revitalised, and rolling stock must be attended to because Metrorail was running only 90 trains, and Shosholoza Meyl just 23.

