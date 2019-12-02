Prasa has put up a reward of R100 000 for information that would secure their conviction. Prasa group chief executive Nkosinathi Sishi said setting fire to railway infrastructure was inexcusable and sabotage.
“Every incident further reduces Metrorail’s ability to offer its users a reliable, safe and convenient service. The harder we work to modernise the rail services, the more these incidents undermine train users and public confidence in the Western Cape train service.”
Sishi said investigations and intelligence point to orchestrated sabotage within the Western Cape rail network, causing millions of rand in damage since the start of the sporadic spate of fires in 2015.
Chairperson of the City's transport portfolio committee Angus McKenzie called on Richard Walker, Metrorail Western Cape regional manager, to step down. McKenzie said in the past three years, more than 140 carriages had been destroyed.