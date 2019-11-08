The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) plans to deploy its own internal security personnel to guard its customers, employees and infrastructure. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) plans to deploy its own internal security personnel to guard its customers, employees and infrastructure, over the illegal protest action by employees of its former security companies. On Thursday, Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said they were alarmed by the two-day illegal protest that ensued after Prasa cancelled all security contracts as at the end of October.

“Prasa has consistently, since June this year, communicated its intention to terminate the contracts after the former public protector, Thuli Madonsela, found in her ‘derailed’ report on Prasa that all Prasa security contracts were irregular”.

Zenani said the matter had also been taken up by the Special Investigation Unit with the intention of thoroughly investigating the contracts and holding those involved to account.

She said over the past two days, Prasa had witnessed the employees of those former security companies protesting at Prasa premises, blocking access and making it difficult for Prasa employees and visitors to leave the premises through all the gates.