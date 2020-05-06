Cape ArgusNews
The administrator at the Prasa is alleged to have forced employees who were unable to work after the extension of the lockdown on April 17 to use their annual leave. File picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Archives
Prasa staff claim they are 'forced' to take leave amid lockdown

Cape Town - The administrator at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), Bongisizwe Mpondo, is alleged to have forced employees who were unable to work after the extension of the lockdown on April 17 to use their annual leave until the end of May.

United National Transport Union (Untu) general secretary Steve Harris said the affected employees would have no alternative but to deplete their annual leave for the current financial year, and would most likely have a deficit in their leave in the next financial year.

Harris said Prasa’s executive management had said the entity was in a poor financial position.

“Untu has been inundated with enquiries from employees who are very upset as to why they have to bear the brunt (of Prasa’s poor finances) while other state-owned enterprises are accommodating their employees since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national disaster to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” he said.

Harris said the union realised that Prasa, like other employers, was under no legal obligation to pay the affected employees their salaries if they were unable to work but that the union believed Prasa was morally obligated to give its employees the same benefits enjoyed by employees of other state-owned enterprises

Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said section 20(10)(b) of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) provided that, “Annual leave must be taken (a) in accordance with an agreement between the employer and employee, or (b) if there is no agreement in terms of paragraph (a) at a time determined by the employer in accordance with this section”.

He said in terms of the Employment and Labour directive issued on March 26 and amended on April 8, “During the lockdown period, an employee may be requested by the employer to take annual leave from his/her annual leave credits. Prasa’s operations have been suspended under the lockdown and it has therefore determined it is prudent for its employees to take leave”

Prasa was in discussions with recognised unions to find a solution.

Cape Argus

