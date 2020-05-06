Prasa staff claim they are 'forced' to take leave amid lockdown

Cape Town - The administrator at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), Bongisizwe Mpondo, is alleged to have forced employees who were unable to work after the extension of the lockdown on April 17 to use their annual leave until the end of May.

United National Transport Union (Untu) general secretary Steve Harris said the affected employees would have no alternative but to deplete their annual leave for the current financial year, and would most likely have a deficit in their leave in the next financial year.

Harris said Prasa’s executive management had said the entity was in a poor financial position.

“Untu has been inundated with enquiries from employees who are very upset as to why they have to bear the brunt (of Prasa’s poor finances) while other state-owned enterprises are accommodating their employees since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national disaster to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” he said.

Harris said the union realised that Prasa, like other employers, was under no legal obligation to pay the affected employees their salaries if they were unable to work but that the union believed Prasa was morally obligated to give its employees the same benefits enjoyed by employees of other state-owned enterprises