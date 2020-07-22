Prasa starts massive recruitment drive to hire 3100 security guards

Cape Town - The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has started a massive recruitment drive to hire 3100 security guards in a bid to protect its rail infrastructure and other assets. Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo said insourcing the security function would better secure the agency’s infrastructure, while creating jobs. “Employing our own security personnel will give us greater control of the protection of our network and assets. We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect the public infrastructure as acts of vandalism and theft become worse,” Mpondo said. He said the agency intended to give preference to qualifying individuals residing in communities near Prasa’s rail network. Mpondo said as the economy shed jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Prasa - as a state-owned company - had a responsibility to ensure that where it made business sense, it must provide employment to citizens.

The country’s railway lines had been under siege over the years, which also affected Prasa’s profitability.

He said his plan was in line with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s nine-point mandate which he set out for the administrator when he took over on December 9, 2019.

Mbalula welcomed Prasa’s plans.

“Security-related incidents continue to escalate unabated. Cable theft, the burning of trains, general disturbance of order and vandalising of Prasa property has become the order of the day.

“The insourcing of security at Prasa is a critical element. I welcome these developments as it is a step on many steps already taken towards addressing the agency’s most pressing challenges.”

United Commuters Voice (UCV) spokesperson João Jardim said UCV was aware that Prasa had created jobs in the security sector, “not to mention the extra vehicles, guns, personal protective equipment and myriad other related materials which add to the shopping list which the taxpayers will foot the bill for”.

“In the midst of all these new jobs and the shedding of the previous security companies, UCV again asks the question: where is the copper by-law?”

He said the administrator was pushing ahead with programmes which would pay off, “but only if all stakeholders are part of the project; communities must be empowered”.

