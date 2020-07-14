Prasa trains return to Cape tracks 'with no interruptions to their service'

Cape Town - The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) said it had successfully completed the first 10 days since the resumption of limited services on July 1 after 13 weeks of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said Gauteng, Western Cape and Eastern Cape were the first to run a limited rail service focusing on the morning and afternoon peaks. KwaZulu-Natal services resumed on July 6, operating only during off-peak hours. Mgitywa said the Western Cape ran a seamless morning peak from Cape Town to Retreat stations with no interruptions to their service. “Metrorail implemented strict Covid-19 protocols on all the services and ensured that all passengers wore masks prior to travelling and the “No Mask No Ride” policy was strictly implemented,” Mgitywa said.

He said passengers also had their hands sanitised before getting into the stations and were assisted to follow the physical distancing markings at the ticket offices and on board the trains.

“All passengers observed the mandatory Covid-19 rules and were exemplary in ensuring compliance of physical distancing and the overall new way of operations with no overcrowding on the trains,” he said.

Mgitywa said all trains continued to be sanitised at the end of each journey before embarking on the return leg to ensure that high-touch areas such as door handles were kept clean.

He said train stations and the trains were deep-cleaned overnight to be ready for the next day. Due to physical distancing measures, no informal traders were allowed in stations and inside trains. No eating or drinking was allowed.

The United Commuters Voice (UCV) spokesperson João Jardim said UCV believed the Metrorail regional manager was doing an “awesome job, but circumstances outside of his control such as the wind factor, vandalism and some forms of sabotage were happening in the process”.

Jardim said UCV had witnessed the unforgivable acts of vandalism to the infrastructure and appealed to anyone with information to contact them or the authorities.

The City’s transport portfolio committee chairperson, Angus McKenzie, said: “The reality is that with Metrorail and the dysfunctional state that they are in, we are not expecting much out of them. However, in the coming week, we would like to see the reopening of more lines, especially the northern and central line.”

[email protected]