Cape Town - The regional manager for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) in the Western Cape, Richard Walker, has been placed on paid leave.
On Tuesday morning, Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said Raymond Maseko had taken over as acting regional manager in the Western Cape with immediate effect.
Mgitywa said since Prasa was placed under administration two months ago, Administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo has visited all the regions to engage the employees of the organisation and its stakeholders. "This was done in order to gain a first-hand account of the troubles besetting the organisation."
Mgitywa said the Western Cape region has so far proven to be the most troubled among all of Prasa’s regions. "It has experienced multiple challenges and lapses as the operating unit of Prasa Rail Operations, which have led to passengers, commuters and stakeholders losing confidence in the business."
"The WC region has also been unable to assist Prasa to realise its long-term business objectives, such as the provision of reliable and safe train operations to the passengers and commuters. These failures have been voiced by the commuters during a number of engagements with Mpondo."