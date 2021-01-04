Prayers for recovery of 15-year-old Manenberg boy’s body

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Even days after the fatal drowning of 15-year-old Muhammad Yusuf Arendse from Manenberg, his family has appealed for duas (prayers) that his body is recovered soon. Arendse went missing in the surf while swimming with family members at Ouskip, Melkbosstrand, last Sunday. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said police divers and local police, assisted by NSRI Melkbosstrand, lifeguards and law enforcement officers were involved in an ongoing search operation at Melkbosstrand. "Our thoughts remain with the family of the missing teenager in this difficult time. We are appealing to bathers to only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards and swim in between the lifeguards safe swimming zone flags posted on the beach. Lifeguards regularly move these flags when rip currents form and we are appealing to the public to obey the lifeguards’ instructions to only swim in between their flags," he said. Lambinon said families visiting the beach should approach the lifeguards if they are separated from relatives. One of the boy's aunts who asked not to be named said the family was still in Melkbosstrand assisting with the search. She said the management of a local resort allowed the family to stay at the site in the hopes that his body will be found.

"The family is much better and the mother is much calmer. Muhammad was a gentle and loving child who was very much into sports. His cousins have been left distraught after his passing. He was the only child to his parents.

“People from Strand and Somerset West have been very good and kind towards us with everything they have provided from donations of food and airtime to words of encouragement and counselling.

“We cannot thank them enough for being supportive. We however do not know how long the parents will be there for, maybe another week or until the body is washed onshore, I can not speculate," she said.

She said the family was desperately praying that the body was recovered to allow the family closure and ”ensure that his body is laid to rest“, said the family member.

Cape Argus