Prayers ring out for fishermen missing along Cape coast

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - At an emotional service for six fishermen who went missing at sea last week, family and friends were consoled as prayers rang out. Moegamat Ganief Rasdien, 47, Brentino Brink, 17, and Maurice Adams, 39, were from Hangberg. The names of the other men have not been released. The service at the Hangberg Sports and Recreation Centre on Sunday was to rally the community in supporting efforts to find the missing men. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) searched throughout the night, after a report was received that a boat carrying 13 men had capsized.

One man reached the shore at Clifton and raised the alarm.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said search efforts for the six men were continuing and there were no new developments.

Community activist Roscoe Jacobs said the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries was not doing enough to make sure that poor fishing communities were taken care of.

Jacobs said he suggested that a prayer service should be held for the safe return of the men, after some people suggested that a memorial service be held.

“We shouldn’t have a memorial service yet because nobody has been declared dead. I still have hope they could be found,” said Jacobs.

Brentino Brink, 17.

Maurice Adams, 39.

He added that he spoke to Lambinon over introducing safety workshops for those in the community who go out to sea.

“One of the things that bothers me is that of all the stories that one hears of this particular incident, you don’t hear that there was a distress flare that was shot, and these are things that we know should be happening when people are distressed at sea.

“If that happened, wouldn’t that situation have turned out differently?”

Pastor Theodore Opperman said: “The family are saddened because we are dealing with a matter that is systemic in the DNA of our community with the issue of subsistence fishermen and the issue of poaching.

“From a law point of view, it is illegal, but from a community point of view it’s about survival.

“That is the reality of what we are dealing with, so they are very saddened by that. There are so many resources in Hout Bay, and yet we are still one of the poorest communities,” he said.

[email protected]