Cape Town - The father of murdered Denushe Witbooi, 25, has welcomed the speedy police investigation that resulted in a pre-trial date for the matter to be heard in the Western Cape High Court. Witbooi was shot and killed in August last year during an incident in Klipspringer Street, Eastridge. A suspect was arrested, and after four postponements in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s Court, a pre-trial date has been set for next Monday.

Her father, Gordon Witbooi, a prominent soccer coach in Mitchell’s Plain, said: “It was a difficult period to see the case postponed several times. It was frustrating for us.

“But we are relieved after hearing the good news from the investigating officer yesterday. The suspect will finally be brought to book. I want to thank the authorities for their swift action.”

The speed at which this murder docket was finalised is in line with the commitment from the Director of Public Prosecution in the Western Cape, Rodney de Kock, that these cases will get all necessary attention.