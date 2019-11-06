Handing down the sentence, Judge Siraj Desai said mitigating factors in the matter were the fact that Lwanda Sobekwa, 38, was a priest and that there was no direct intent to kill the toddler.
“Crime against women and children is an epidemic and, therefore, in the interest of justice and the communities, it is appropriate to impose direct imprisonment. Both parties have accepted the sentence meted out,” Desai said.
Initially, Sobekwa and Khumkala Makasi, mother of the deceased, was charged for the murder of the toddler committed on May 15, 2017. However, the charge against the mother was withdrawn when the court found that there was no evidence linking her to the crime.
When Sobekwa was convicted, Judge Desai said: “The count you were convicted of was the savage attack of a 2-year-old. The toddler died of multiple blunt force injuries and evidence was heard that Lumka was repeatedly hit with a wooden hanger. Coupled with the compelling evidence of the State the accused was an appalling witness.