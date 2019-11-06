Preacher sentenced to 13-years in prison for murder of toddler









Lumka Makasi Cape Town - The Driftsands preacher convicted of murdering 2-year-old Lumka Makasi has been sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday. Handing down the sentence, Judge Siraj Desai said mitigating factors in the matter were the fact that Lwanda Sobekwa, 38, was a priest and that there was no direct intent to kill the toddler. “Crime against women and children is an epidemic and, therefore, in the interest of justice and the communities, it is appropriate to impose direct imprisonment. Both parties have accepted the sentence meted out,” Desai said. Initially, Sobekwa and Khumkala Makasi, mother of the deceased, was charged for the murder of the toddler committed on May 15, 2017. However, the charge against the mother was withdrawn when the court found that there was no evidence linking her to the crime. When Sobekwa was convicted, Judge Desai said: “The count you were convicted of was the savage attack of a 2-year-old. The toddler died of multiple blunt force injuries and evidence was heard that Lumka was repeatedly hit with a wooden hanger. Coupled with the compelling evidence of the State the accused was an appalling witness.

"The deceased’s skull had fresh bruises, her lungs were pale and part of the heart showed loss of blood.

“The evidence by the minor child corroborates the injuries and he gave evidence that Lumka was kicked in the chest by the accused,” the judge said.

Prior to the murder of Lumka, the court heard evidence that she was healthy and raised in a safe environment by her grandmother, Mabantu Makana, in Beaufort West.

However, barely two weeks before the fateful day, while doing business in Cape Town she was asked by the mother to return her child.

“I didn’t attend the court proceedings on Tuesday and was told about the sentence. I’m happy with the sentence handed out by the court,” Makana said.

Mabantu Makana, grandmother of murdered Lumka Makasi. Picture: Supplied

[email protected]