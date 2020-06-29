Pregnant moms placed in danger by being 'abandoned' at Eastern Cape hospitals

Cape Town - The Eastern Cape Health Department has condemned the behaviour of health professionals for abandoning patients at maternity wards at Dora Nginza Hospital in Port Elizabeth and Frere Hospital in East London. This come after pictures and videos of patients sleeping in the corridors the maternity wards were shared online over the weekend. Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said no matter the grievances of health professionals, abandoning patients could never be condoned. "This placed expecting mothers and their unborn babies in grave danger," Kupelo said. "One doctor at the respective wards at the two hospitals were left having to play God as they were left on their own."

Maternity Ward, Dora Nginza Hospital, Port Elizabeth.



My heart aches, a deep pain in my chest, for a woman about to deliver a baby, waiting it out on the floor of a hospital, completely stripped of her dignity.



We all deserve access to decent health care.



Shame.@HealthZA pic.twitter.com/BYGGn1pwJb — Blessings Ramoba 🇿🇦 (@BlessingsRamoba) June 27, 2020

Kupelo said while their grievances were being addressed, including deploying more staff to ease the pressure on them, abandoning patients was unacceptable as health professionals had taken oaths.

"The Eastern Cape Department of Health will speak to the national Department regarding urgently finalising the regulation around closure of health facilities and also reporting the abandoning of patients to relevant professionals councils."

Sizwe also condemned a video of a pupil in isolation at Makaula Senior Secondary School in KwaBhaca caught riding a bed trolley up and down the facility.

Cape Argus

