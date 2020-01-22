Premier Alan Winde attends UK-Africa summit in London









Premier Alan Winde and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni with other delegates to the UK-Africa Investment Summit Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde is attending the first UK-Africa Investment Summit, in London, as part of the official South African delegation. The gathering of prospective investors is set to serve as an ideal platform for Winde to promote the Western Cape for investment. The summit, hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, brings together 21 African countries with British and African companies. According to the British government: “The UK-Africa Investment Summit is expected to lay the foundations for new partnerships between the UK and African nations based on trade, investment, shared values and mutual interest.” Billions of pounds of new commercial deals have been announced, highlighting the strength of the UK’s offer and existing relationship with Africa. Also announced were new initiatives and funding which will strengthen the joint trading relationship, support African countries in their ambition to transform their economies, launch a major new partnership with London, turbocharge infrastructure financing, and enable Africa’s clean energy potential.

“Taken together, this will help to realise the UK’s ambition to be the investment partner of choice for Africa, create hundreds of thousands of jobs and ensure the mutual prosperity of all our nations,” the statement reads.

It was the first time governments and businesses from the UK and Africa have come together on such a scale.

Winde said: “The main focus of this trip is to encourage job-creating investment into the Western Cape. The UK is an important economic partner in our efforts to do this: it is the second-largest export destination for Western Cape goods, and has been responsible for over $1 billion worth of foreign direct investment into our province since 2003. We also receive more tourists from the UK than any other country.”

The provincial delegation includes representatives from Wesgro, the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape.

“The Western Cape government used the opportunity to showcase the many lucrative opportunities for investment and trade that our province has on offer.

“The message that we shared with the delegates is that our province is open for business and is actively seeking to help you invest and create jobs,” said Winde.

