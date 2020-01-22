The gathering of prospective investors is set to serve as an ideal platform for Winde to promote the Western Cape for investment.
The summit, hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, brings together 21 African countries with British and African companies.
According to the British government: “The UK-Africa Investment Summit is expected to lay the foundations for new partnerships between the UK and African nations based on trade, investment, shared values and mutual interest.”
Billions of pounds of new commercial deals have been announced, highlighting the strength of the UK’s offer and existing relationship with Africa. Also announced were new initiatives and funding which will strengthen the joint trading relationship, support African countries in their ambition to transform their economies, launch a major new partnership with London, turbocharge infrastructure financing, and enable Africa’s clean energy potential.