Premier Alan Winde has completed his self-isolation and is 'slowly improving'

Cape Town - The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Western Cape is slightly lower than previously reported after it was found that some cases had been mistakenly allocated to the province over the past week. This was said in the daily Covid-19 pandemic report by Premier Alan Winde on Sunday. The province recorded 13331 active cases of Covid-19, 83948 confirmed cases and 68001 recoveries made as of 1pm on Sunday. To date, 2616 people have succumbed to the virus. The number of tests conducted totals 374374, 1 578 people have been hospitalised and there are 326 patients in ICU or high care.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus unallocated are 6 684 with 4877 recoveries made.

Winde, who himself had tested positive for the virus two weeks ago, said he had completed his 14 day isolation.

“When I first started my isolation, the mandatory self-isolation period was 14 days, however Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that this has now been revised to 10 days for those who test positive, in line with WHO recommendations. I have therefore completed my isolation.”

He said his health was slowly improving. However, he was still experiencing symptoms such as a cough.

“I have therefore been conducting a limited number of essential meetings from home during this period, but I am due to return to work on Monday (today). I will continue to take precautions until I am fully recovered. I urge anyone who is Covid-19 positive, and especially those who fall into high risk groups, being over the age of 55 or with underlying illnesses, to do the same. Diabetics should also be monitoring themselves and their blood glucose levels closely.”

Winde thanked those who had extended messages of support from across the province and country.

“Staying home whenever possible, or wearing a mask and social distancing when we do go out, are important steps in ensuring that we can slow the spread of the virus in this country. Hygiene measures such as hand washing, cleaning surfaces and covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze remain important at all times. These are simple precautions that can have a major impact, and I thank those people who have really taken every effort to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

