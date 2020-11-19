Premier Alan Winde, police probe ’assassination plot’ against legislature speaker

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde has met police over the reported allegations of an assassination plot against the Speaker of the provincial legislature, Masizole Mnqasela, by Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. Responding to questions from the Argus, Winde’s spokesperson, Bianca Capazorio, said: “The premier can confirm he was informed of the allegation by Masizole Mnqasela and, as a consequence of the nature of the allegations, met with the SAPS on the matter. “He has urged Mr Mnqasela to furnish the details of the whistle-blower directly to the SAPS so they can fully investigate and has asked Bonginkosi Madikizela, who has denied all allegations, to co-operate with same.” Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in the legislature, Cameron Dugmore (ANC), will today again be writing to deputy Speaker Beverley Schäfer to request a debate on the issue as a “matter of public importance”. Dugmore decided on this course of action after Schäfer rejected his previous request in writing for a debate on a matter of “urgent public importance” in terms of Rule 144 of the provincial parliament standing rules, but suggested he explore other avenues.

Under Rule 143 the matter is no longer “urgent” but still of “public importance.”

In a letter to Dugmore on Wednesday, Schäfer said: “Whereas the matter you are raising is certainly topical, and in the public domain, I am, however, not of the view that there are grounds of ‘urgency’ as provided for in Rule 144.

“On this basis I cannot accede to your request to override the parliamentary programme in order to accommodate this matter.

“Having said that, you are of course free to invoke alternative parliamentary rules to have this matter dealt with, and I suggest that you explore these,” said Schäfer.

DA provincial leader Madikizela is being challenged by Mnqasela for the party’s provincial leadership during the DA elective conference this weekend.

According to news reports, a whistle-blower told Mnqasela that Madikizela paid money to have someone kill him.

Reached for comment on the matter, chairperson of the DA’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) Glynnis Breytenbach said: “I can confirm that the FLC is seized with the matter. The FLC does not comment on ongoing investigations.”

Dugmore said: “The DA is running for cover. They are desperate not to air their dirty linen and to keep the ugly and vicious leadership battle from public scrutiny.

“This fight is affecting governance in the province and the premier is unable to deal with it. The impact of this leadership battle will affect good governance for years.”

Good Party MPL Brett Herron said: “These bizarre allegations confirm the deep and dangerous divisions in the DA. We are seeing their internal contests are as poisonous as the ANC’s.”

Freedom Front Plus MPL Peter Marais said: “The speaker should accede to this request and, if proven, it should lead to disciplinary steps and dire consequences for those involved.”

Madikizela had not responded when contacted for comment yesterday.

Cape Argus