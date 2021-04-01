Premier Alan Winde studying public protector report on MEC Madikizela

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde is studying a report from the Office of the Public Protector that found Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela guilty of a breach of the executive ethics code by lying in the legislature.

In a report released yesterday, Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said: “The allegation that MEC Madikizela wilfully made false and misleading statements to the legislature about (Good Party MPL) Brett Herron on July 23, 2019, is substantiated.

“By wilfully misleading the legislature about the achievements or lack thereof of one of its members, Madikizela did not act in a way that is consistent with his office. Instead of withdrawing the false statement, and apologising to the legislature and Herron, Madikizela tried to change the obvious meaning of his statement in question and blamed the false statement on his limitations to converse in English.”

Winde’s spokesperson Bianca Capazorio said the premier had received the 36-page report and would issue a detailed statement after he and the province’s legal team had finished studying it.

Capazorio said: “We note that the extent of the remedial action requested is limited to providing a report to the legislature, with comments from the Premier, if any.”