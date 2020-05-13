Premier Alan Winde to self-quarantine after exposure to positive Covid-19 case

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will self-quarantine after he came in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case. Earlier on Wednesday, news broke that Cape Town-based, eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom, 45, died in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, eMedia Investments said. "Lungile Tom was admitted to hospital on Sunday night, May 10, with Covid-19 related symptoms. He was tested and admitted to intensive care. Lungile’s test results confirmed that he had Covid-19, and he passed away in hospital this morning, Wednesday, May 13," the statement read. Premier Alan Winde said that in line with Covid-19 protocols, eNCA contacted his office on Wednesday morning "to alert us to the fact that Lungile had been the camera operator during last Thursday's digicon event". "These digicons have been held digitally with the express purpose of ensuring that physical distancing can occur. Only a few television journalists are invited to attend in order to broadcast these news announcements.

"We also have strict hygiene protocols in place, with touch points sanitised, and everyone who entered the room was temperature screened and wearing a mask on the day. For this reason and on advice from the specialists, most of the attendees have been deemed casual contacts and not close contacts," Winde said.

"In terms of good practice for workplaces, screenings will also be arranged for those Western Cape Government staff members who were in the room. Should any of them require testing, in terms of our established protocols, this will be arranged.

"Because I had a one-on-one interview with Lungile after the press conference, being in close range for some time, I am deemed a close contact and will now self-quarantine," the premier said.

"It has been nearly seven days since our contact, and I will, therefore, go into self-quarantine for another seven days. Members of the public should be reassured that I have not experienced any symptoms associated with Covid-19, but if I do, I will have a test performed straight away."

Premier Winde thanked eNCA for taking "a proactive approach in handling this matter, even at a time when they were grieving the loss of their colleague".

"This is what every person and company should do in such an instance. This is how we slow the spread and 'flatten the curve'."