The report shows that its senior management has 17 white men, one Indian, four blacks and 13 coloureds. In the lower ranks of the semi-skilled and discretionary decision-makers, there are 37 coloured men, 15 Africans, one white person and no Indians.
The ANC’s Lulama Mvimbi also queried the employment equity figures presented in the report, and wanted to know why there appeared to be no people with disabilities in the top and senior management in the Premier’s office.
Pointing at the team of officials, made up of 12 men and four women who accompanied the premier to the legislature, Mvimbi said: “Unless my eyes deceive me, I don’t see much representation in the team.”
The EFF’s Melikhaya Xego also said he was dissatisfied with the equity numbers.