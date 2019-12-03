Winde said: “The roll out of the broadband strategy and implementation plan progressed well. During the first phase of the broadband project, 1 875 sites were connected. The second phase has commenced and by November, 898 sites had been upgraded to minimum speeds of 1GB per second.
“Twenty-one municipalities have been connected so far.”
With regard to the safety plan, the premier said: “This is a joint plan across all of government which will see the ramping up of violence prevention strategies in at-risk communities, as well as increased boots on the ground. The provincial government has kick started the implementation of the plan by already having made funds available through the adjustments process, instead of waiting for the commencement of the new financial year.”
Replying to the premier’s speech, ANC leader in the legislature, Cameron Dugmore, said: “The budget shows a commitment to boots on the ground, but not a single cent allocated to the causes that contribute to violence.”