Cape Town - Helen Zille, the longest-serving premier of the Western Cape, will deliver her last provincial address in February next year, bringing her 10-year reign to an end. This was confirmed by DA chief whip in the legislature Mark Wiley at a press conference last Wednesday, where the party’s year-end review was presented.

Wiley said the legislature concluded its sitting on November 30, while some committees continued to finalise business: “The legislature closes down on December 15 and reopens on January 3, 2019. Committees begin work on January 28, but some start earlier.

“The final national registration is on the weekend of January 26 and 27. The State of the Nation Address is scheduled for February 7 and the premier’s final State of the Province Address for the term is on February 15. Before the legislature rises in preparation for the general election, probably in early May, it will pass the budget.

“Provincial budget day is on March 5, whereafter the intensive committee phase and the votes takes place,” Wiley said.

With Dan Plato’s departure from provincial government, a cabinet reshuffle was needed. MEC Alan Winde was moved to the Department of Community Safety and Beverley Schäfer promoted to MEC for Economic Opportunities, Tourism and Agriculture.

Earlier in the week, the DA welcomed Reagen Ivan Allen to its ranks.

“Reagen is originally from Mitchells Plain and has been working within the DA structures for some years – most recently in (Mmusi Maimane’s) office. He will join the economic cluster of committees. Earlier in the year the resignation of Lennit Max led to Wendy Philander from the West Coast being sworn in,” Wiley said.

Recently, advocate Peter John Burgers was appointed registrar for members’ interests.

Following six public hearings, in Caledon, Riversdale, Oudtshoorn, Klawer, Paarl and Cape Town, the Western Cape School Education Amendment Bill was signed into law by Zille last month.

Wiley commented that the launch of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) was the epitome of ANC political opportunism.

“The DA has been calling for the launch of the anti-gang units since we came into government in 2009 – to no avail. The fact that the ANC-run national government has launched this vital service on the eve of an election smacks of cheap politicking, and it concerns me deeply that the ANC has used this issue as a political ploy while playing with the lives of the residents of the Western Cape.”

ANC elections head Ebrahim Rasool said the unit has been welcomed with open arms wherever they go.

“We are also seeing growing confidence by communities to tip off the police, provide information and identify criminals. Consequently, the AGU has rewarded their confidence with arrests, drug busts and weapon seizures since November 2018,” he said.

