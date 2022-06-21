Preparations continue to run smoothly as Cape Town prepares to host the Netball World Cup

Cape Town - The Netball World Cup is set to take place in Cape Town from July 28-August 6, 2023, and the provincial Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport has ensured that all preparations for the upcoming event run smoothly. This is the first time the tournament will be held on the African continent. Sixty games are planned, which will be held at the CTICC.

Member of the provincial Parliament and spokesperson for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Gillion Bosman, said the province used the event to repair netball courts across the province. “The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport engaged with the netball fraternity, who identified netball courts in the districts across the province that could be repaired, built or completed. The department has supported municipalities across the province in upgrading or building new netball courts as part of the legacy of the World Cup,” he said. The province has also used the World Cup to promote netball at grassroots level and encourage involvement from a young age.

Premier Alan Winde launched Netball Friday, a call to all South Africans to show their support to the National Team ahead of the tournament. The event will also be a boost to the province's tourism and hospitality sectors, as players, officials, support staff and spectators flock to the Western Cape for the 10-day event. Premier Alan Winde in action on the court. Picture: Western Cape Government/Supplied [email protected]