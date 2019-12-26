The PES 2021 Mini-test is conducted independently of the Census 2021 Mini-Test. Statistics SA says: “The base for a census is an updated list of structures (the Geospatial Information Frame, or GIF), which is sub-divided into workloads called Enumeration Areas, which guide field staff about the dwellings they should visit during the data collection period.”
According to a statement by Stats SA, “during the GIF Update, field workers will visit all structures across the country and create electronic inventory lists noting the structures and their uses to determine where dwellings are found.”
“For example, a residential dwelling could have a number of backyard structures that serve as separate dwellings. If these additional dwellings are not unpacked during GIF, the allocation of fieldwork will be incorrect, and the enumerator will not have enough time to collect demographic and other data from all the dwellings in the area he/she has been allocated,” said the statement.
In the same way, an industrial complex might have a caretaker who lives on the grounds. It is important that the structures on this complex are unpacked so that the residential dwelling can be identified.