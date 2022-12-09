President Cyril Ramaphosa to hear his fate today from the ANC Integrity Commission

Cape Town - The ANC Integrity Commission (IC) will let President Cyril Ramaphosa know his fate as the commission is expected to release its report on Phala Phala today. The IC will decide whether Ramaphosa should step aside.

This as the former President Kgalema Motlanthe-headed electoral committee has disqualified NEC member Bathabile Dlamini from contesting any national executive committee positions. In a letter to Dlamini, Motlanthe said she was disqualified as a candidate for all NEC positions and additional membership as she had a “historical record” of being found guilty of a serious crime in the courts. Ramaphosa, who is attending to ANC political programmes in the city over the weekend, will find out what the IC has decided.

Meanwhile, the ANC Veterans League national task team (NTT) leaders have “unanimously” called for a “strong” party leadership that places the interests of the country first. The NTT met on Tuesday to discuss the Section 89 independent panel appointed by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to establish whether Ramaphosa has a prima facie case to answer for impeachment. Without committing to what the party must do, NTT convener Snuki Zikalala said the ANC leadership “needs to act in the best interests of the country”, minimise uncertainty, manage the decision process in a transparent manner and respect the law.

“This is a time when disruptive forces can destabilise efforts to renew the ANC, and this must be guarded against at all costs,” Zikalala said. He said in nominating candidates for the ANC’s 55th elective conference in Nasrec, the veterans were adamant that they wouldn’t support any “tainted” leader who failed to pass a “through the eye of the needle” test. “We remain convinced, more than ever, that for the ANC to renew itself and win back the confidence of the people, it needs credible leadership with a plan of action that can rekindle hope in the ANC and the country.”

He said the NTT believes that anyone who is implicated in wrongdoing in commissions of inquiry, law enforcement agencies and the ANC’s Integrity Commission shouldn’t stand for election. He said the veterans would lobby for amendments made in the July policy conference, strengthen the ANC disciplinary and internal dispute resolution processes, to be adopted at the conference. “We believe that the ANC needs to not only elect strong, untainted leadership who will take the ANC and the country forward, but there must be a clear and decisive plan to do so,” Zikalala said.