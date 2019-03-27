President Cyril Ramaphosa during a door to door election campaign in Delft. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Open letter to His Excellency, the President of the Republic of South Africa, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa: This year, 2019, marks the “silver anniversary” (25 years) of South Africa’s democracy. This warms my heart as it is one of the things that gives us, as citizens, something to smile about.

However, it is 25 years later, but our country is still not progressing under the leadership of yourself and your ANC comrades.

South Africa is one of the most alluring countries in the world. It is known for many things, including its mind-blowing landmarks.

This gives me so much hope, but your party and its comrades have been stripping our beautiful rainbow nation from everything that makes it beautiful.

From corruption scandals to lavish lifestyles - this is not what our former president, Nelson Mandela, envisioned for our nation.

25 years later...

Let that sink in, Mr President...

What have you achieved in those 25 years? Today I can tell you, as a politics student of UWC and as a proud citizen of South Africa who has experienced 18 out of the 25 years of democracy, the ANC (including yourself) has achieved nothing. Our people are still suffering.

Mr President, with all due respect, you have disappointed us. You have disappointed us in a way that can never be fixed. You have made lying the new trend (For example, claiming that you never received money from Bosasa).

We had faith in you. That faith is now gone. I urge you to take the necessary action as soon as possible to put an end to corruption. It is clear that you are not doing enough. Your Cabinet alone shows us that you are not working in the interests of our people, but rather in the interests of your ANC.

I now put the question to you: what/who is more important to you? The ANC or South Africa?

To me, it seems as if you’ve chosen the ANC over South Africa just as our former president, Jacob Zuma did. I challenge you to address the nation as soon as possible, to apologise to our people for your dishonesty. The Bible says in Proverbs 12:22, “Lying lips are an abomination to the Lord, but those who deal faithfully are His delight.”

Mr President, I urge you to take action now.

South Africa is in your hands. However, it is slipping through your fingers and we cannot allow that.

Last, it would be appreciated if you could give me reasons as to why the above-mentioned is not true, preferably in person when you are in Cape Town again.

I look forward to your response, Mr President.

Most respectfully,

* Zeke Wareley, Cassinga Residence UWC.

