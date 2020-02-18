So said Good party secretary-general Brett Herron in response to Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address last week, in which he said one of his priorities would be to fix the commuter rail system, “which is vital to the economy and to the quality of life of our people”.
Ramaphosa said the government would modernise the Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s (Prasa’s) rail network, and pointed out that more than a million commuters used the network daily to travel to and from work, yet the Central Line in the Western Cape and the Mabopane Line in Pretoria had been closed for essential refurbishment and upgrades for months.
Ramaphosa announced that Prasa would receive just more than R1.4 billion to “provide a safe, reliable and affordable service”.
Herron said the modernisation programme, to bring the new trains was never meant to leave the busiest rail line in South Africa shut down for a year.