The official opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL) by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - On Wednesday, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa will march through Khayelitsha as the party increases its campaign towards the May 8 general elections. Ramaphosa will begin his visit to the area by talking and listening to people’s complaints in ward 90 before addressing professionals at the city hall later.

His appearance will form part of a weekend-long programme with party events planned across the country.

As campaign season heats up, all registered political parties are starting to drum up support. Since his election, Ramaphosa has begun a charm offensive of putting resolutions of the 54th conference on land expropriation without compensation and addressing the matter of the ownership of the Reserve Bank, as well as the ANC’s commitment to free education.

On both counts, that of promoting clean government and radical approach to transforming the economy and education, the opposition parties are under pressure to up their game in convincing the voters.

ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said: “The president will be interacting with the community in Khayelitsha.”

He will be accompanied by local and senior ANC officials.

[email protected]