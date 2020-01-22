Every day, thousands of people walk past the so-called “People’s Train” in front of Cape Town station, and can only dream of the day the new trains will take them to their destinations.
The blue train - “The People’s Train” - was unveiled and tested at Cape Town station, where President Cyril Ramaphosa and former transport minister Blade Nzimande cut the ribbon and took a ride to Mowbray station in April last year.
DA provincial spokesperson on Transport and Public Works, Daylin Mitchell, said the train launch 10 months ago was merely Ramaphosa placing new locomotives at the entrance of Cape Town station, where the carriages remain to this day.
Mitchell said that was not a launch; it was the setting up of a showroom which served as a convenient election ploy.