South Peninsula High School was the winning team in 2018's Cape Argus High Schools Quiz. File picture.

Cape Town - It’s sure to be a nerve-racking day for many pupils as the stakes in this year’s round robin stage of the High Schools Quiz are higher than before. The Cape Argus High Schools Quiz, sponsored by Food Lover’s Market in association with IIE’s Varsity College, will officially begin today, when 79 teams from 36 schools go against each other.

The annual quiz, now in its 11th year, encourages high school learners to test their knowledge of the news and current affairs that can be found within the pages of the Cape Argus.

This year’s round robin venues have been centralised to six schools, where three of four groups will be going up against one another at each venue. With only two round robin stages taking place in this year’s quiz, pupils will have to bring their A-game to get into the knockout stages.

Learners will be quizzed on two weeks’ worth of stories in the newspapers. The first round robin material will be from the Cape Argus newspapers published between April 8 to 18.

Some of the toughest competition appears to be taking place at the South Peninsula High School venue, as well as at the Cape Academy of Maths and Tech and Varsity College venues.

Many schools will likely be gunning for South Peninsula to prove their worth as the school has cemented its reputation as a top performer in the quiz, especially after its win last year.

Rhodes High School, Sibelius High School, Vista High School, Maitland High School and Darul Islam Islamic High School have historically shown they are teams to be on the lookout for, as they have always made it into the semi-finals.

But nothing is guaranteed, as the changed format of the round robins could allow new teams to thrive, and teams have cracked under the pressure in the past.

Up for grabs is R3000 per member of the winning team, along with R35000 for their school. The top two teams will then go on to compete in the National High Schools Quiz against teams from across the country.

The material for the second round robin (May 6) will be from newspapers published from today until May 3, excluding May 1 (public holiday).

