Primary school maths teachers given a boost through unique online training programme

Cape Town - Primary school maths teachers will receive extra support and development following the commencement of a unique online training programme by the the SA Mathematics Foundation (SAMF). This week, SAMF commenced the first of two primary teacher maths problem-solving courses for this year, with 399 participants from across the country.

Story continues below Advertisment

A non-profit company, SAMF was founded in 2004 by the Association for Mathematics Education of South Africa and the South African Mathematical Society. SAMF partnered with Limina Education Services, supported by Nestle Nespray for the free-to-attend programme. The course was developed by retired Stellenbosch University maths lecturer and academic co-ordinator of the programme, Alwyn Olivier, with Stellenbosch University lecturer Dr Erna Lampen.

Teachers and students would be able to download the off-line packages from either cellphones or computers. “It is not another in-service course or training in some content. It is about problem solving. According to Kilpatrick, proficiency in maths is based on five strands, namely conceptual understanding, procedural fluency, strategic competence (problem solving), and adaptive reasoning. “However, South African schools teach only procedural fluency. The teacher enrichment programmes we offer at the SAMF help teachers to equip their learners with much-needed problem-solving skills for life,” Olivier said.

Story continues below Advertisment

SAMF executive director Professor Kerstin Jordaan said according to the Global Competitiveness Report presented at the 2017/18 World Economic Forum, South Africa is ranked 128th out of 137 countries for the quality of its school mathematics and science education. SAMF project manager Patrick Rasehwete said the course is aimed at primary school educators from both public and private schools. “The SAMF has been organising learner development and teacher enrichment programmes throughout the year for more than 20 years.”

Story continues below Advertisment

The first course will run from April 18 to the end of May, with applications for the second intake to commence in May. The second course will run from July 18 until the end of August. SAMF will circulate invitations to enrol for the second intake on its social media platforms. Maths teachers at public or private primary or secondary schools can email [email protected] to find out more about SAMF programmes.