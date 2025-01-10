Prisoners and parolees help clean Western Cape schools ahead of new year

It was an unusual but positive sight to see prisoners dressed in their orange prison gear, cleaning three schools across the province this week. Days before the new school year is set to begin, Singabakho Nxumalo, spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said the initiative formed part of a programme, which helped both the prisoners and learners.

Inmates in orange jump-suits clear the street at Tembaletu Special School in Gugulethu. Picture: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers A total of 20 offenders and 16 parolees were made into a working team, and rendered their services at three schools: Tembaletu Special School in Gugulethu, Zimasa Primary in Langa, and Thembelihle High School in Khayelitsha, on Thursday. At Tembaletu Special School, the programme was presided over by Deputy Minister of Correctional Services, Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, and the National Commissioner, Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale. Nxumalo said as their contribution, they made the decision to support a goal and render basic maintenance.

“For a school to truly serve its purpose, it must be clean, safe, and have a nurturing environment where everyone can thrive,” he said. “More fulfilling is to render services to a school that caters for learners with special needs, hence our presence today. “For learners with special needs, this becomes even more critical.

“A hygienic environment helps prevent illnesses, supports sensory-sensitive learners, and creates an atmosphere where students feel comfortable and cared for. “For correctional services to partner with Tembaletu Special School, it is a union that shall benefit the school in ensuring that classrooms, playgrounds, and facilities remain safe and conducive for learning. A total of 20 offenders and 16 parolees were made into a working team, and rendered their services at three schools. Picture: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers He further added that programmes assisted in the rehabilitation of prisoners and their acceptance one day back into society.

“As an institution dedicated to rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders, correctional services go beyond ensuring safe custody to those in our care,” he explained. “We embody transformation, collaboration, and the pursuit of a better society. Correctional Services has embarked on various initiatives aimed at fostering community engagement and reinforcing its essential services. “A significant part of who we are includes utilising the skills and labour of offenders and parolees in ways that directly benefit society.