Private sector, civil society urged to help with Covid-19 vaccine registration

Cape Town - The private sector and civil society organisations need to pitch in and help residents of the province to register for their Covid-19 jabs if Phase 2 of the vaccine roll-out is to be a success, according to Premier Alan Winde.

Winde said there are now 75 access centres across the province, and specially trained employees are available to assist residents to register for their jabs.

Winde said: “We have made these centres available for registration, because no person should be left behind in this vaccination programme because they do not have internet access. We are all in this together, and every life matters to us.”

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo urged young people to assist in registering the elderly on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete said: “The plan is to eventually have 70 metro and 204 rural sites on stream, and to complete vaccinations of those 60 years and older by the end of June.”

Among the first elderly residents of the province to be vaccinated at the Karl Bremer Hospital vaccination centre was Lillian Slamat “Tannie Lilly”, 90, from Elsies River.

Slamat said: “I am taking the vaccine today to protect myself. I would encourage others to take the injection as well. It’s something good and will help you. I was not nervous, but I was up at 3am, which is my normal time to wake up. You could say I was excited.”

Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said: “As of May 13, only 28% of our eligible population in the city have registered thus far.

“The over-60s are reminded that they can register using the USSD code *134*832# to register free of charge, or send the word “REGISTER” via WhatsApp to 0600 123 456.”

The 75 Cape access centres are located in: Cape Town Metro (including 9 Wale Street in the provincial government building); West Coast (including the Langebaan Thusong Centre and the Citrusdal Thusong Centre); Central Karoo (including Beaufort West Thusong Centre and Leeu Gamka library) Garden Route (including Mossel Bay Thusong Centre and the New Horizons Library in Plettenberg Bay); Overberg (including Hawston Thusong Centre and the Bredasdorp Thusong Centre); and Cape Winelands (including the multi-purpose centre in Klapmuts and Worcester Thusong Centre).

For more information on Cape access centres visit https://www.westerncape.gov.za/cape-access/find-e-centre or phone 0860 142 142 to find your nearest Cape access centre.

[email protected]

Cape Argus