This follows the university reporting last month that two Senate committees recommended that the university adopts the Global Code of Conduct for Research in Resource-Poor Settings following the negative impact the research article had.
The Formal Investigation Committee (FIC), which was appointed by the university to investigate various aspects related to the research article, has requested an extension until the end of November to complete their task. Stellenbosch University spokesperson, Martin Viljoen said the request was granted to allow for all processes to be followed.
“It was initially expected that the investigation would be concluded by the end of September, but due to the complexity and public nature of the case, it took some time to clarify various legal issues related to the FIC membership. This has caused unforeseen delays,” he said.
Viljoen said the outcomes of the investigation would be shared with stakeholders when available.