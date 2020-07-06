Probe into Milnerton oil refinery blast continues
Cape Town - The probe into the explosion at the Astron Energy SA oil refinery in Milnerton is continuing, with operations there halted.
Two people died and seven were injured in the explosion on Thursday last week. Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe conveyed his condolences to the affected families, and was briefed by Astron chief executive Jonathan Molapo regarding the incident, which occurred as the refinery was starting up following a maintenance shutdown.
Mantashe’s spokesperson, Nathi Shabangu, said: “The minister has been assured that Department of Labour inspectors are on site and investigating the incident. While some impact on fuel is expected, we believe that it is not going to be severe as the refinery had been shut down prior to the incident. The department will soon convene meetings with all oil companies to ensure that alternative supply arrangements are put in place.
“Astron is planning to import refined products and will also rely on other oil companies to supply the market. The department will soon convene meetings with all oil companies to ensure that alternative supply arrangements are put in place.”
Meanwhile, Astron said in a statement that there was no immediate threat to fuel supplies because of the incident.
Astron Energy CEO Jonathan Molapo said: “This is a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected. Our priority now is to support them, and our colleagues, and to continue to ensure that the plant is completely safe. We will conduct a full investigation of the incident.”
Residents of the surrounding areas including Table View and Milnerton said they had have not received any complaints regarding pollution at this stage.
Greater Table View Action forum chairperson Karen Davis said: “Not as far as I am aware there aren’t up and running at the moment and there is currently an investigation. There has not been any complaints regarding pollution or anything like that.@MarvinCharles17
Cape Argus