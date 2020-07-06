Probe into Milnerton oil refinery blast continues

Cape Town - The probe into the explosion at the Astron Energy SA oil refinery in Milnerton is continuing, with operations there halted.

Two people died and seven were injured in the explosion on Thursday last week. Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe conveyed his condolences to the affected families, and was briefed by Astron chief executive Jonathan Molapo regarding the incident, which occurred as the refinery was starting up following a maintenance shutdown.

Mantashe’s spokesperson, Nathi Shabangu, said: “The minister has been assured that Department of Labour inspectors are on site and investigating the incident. While some impact on fuel is expected, we believe that it is not going to be severe as the refinery had been shut down prior to the incident. The department will soon convene meetings with all oil companies to ensure that alternative supply arrangements are put in place.

“Astron is planning to import refined products and will also rely on other oil companies to supply the market. The department will soon convene meetings with all oil companies to ensure that alternative supply arrangements are put in place.”

Meanwhile, Astron said in a statement that there was no immediate threat to fuel supplies because of the incident.