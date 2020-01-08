SCANDAL: Administrator of Beitun-Nur Home for destitute girls in Schaapkraal resigned amid allegations of improper conduct. Picture: Monique Duval/Daily Voice

Cape Town - The provincial Department of Social Development is probing allegations of improper conduct at the Beitun Nur Society for the Destitute in Schaapkraal and the alleged discovery of pornography on a computer there. Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said on Tuesday that she had received calls and messages in response to a WhatsApp message that circulated regarding the Beitun Nur home. “I can confirm that we were alerted last week to a situation that is receiving our urgent and ongoing attention. The team on the ground and the department's officials will leave no stone unturned regarding this matter,” Fernandez said.

“The department's key focus is to ensure that we act in the best interests of the children. A detailed statement will follow once the investigation has been completed.” Meanwhile, two men at the centre of the controversy surrounding the home stepped down from their positions at a media briefing at the home on Tuesday.

The founding members of the home had accused Shafiek Alaway and Ishmail Davids of appointing themselves without authorisation as chairperson and administrator respectively.

They were also accused of misappropriating the home's funds and placing cameras in the complex and in prayer rooms. Alaway said the cameras were installed because a crowbar gang had been operating in the vicinity. On the instructions of his attorney, Alaway didn't respond to questions relating to pornographic material allegedly being found on the computer at the home.