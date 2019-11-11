Raziel Philander, 40, of Retreat, had been put in remand after being arrested and taken to Claremont police station on September 7, suspected of possessing stolen goods.
After having had his bail application rejected by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, Philander and his two co-accused were sent to Pollsmoor on September 9, where his mother Sally Philander, 60, said five weeks later he was attacked and left for dead.
His cousin Tracy Lee said, “The prison authorities called my aunt Sally, his mother, on the morning of October 14 to tell her Raziel had been assaulted during the night, and that he had been taken to Groote Schuur hospital.
“They didn’t tell us what his condition was, why it happened or anything. All the warden could tell us was that she found him after being alerted by other inmates, after 3am.”