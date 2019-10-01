This comes after the renaming of Keizersgracht Street to Hanover Street recently took place, which made former residents happy.
Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport Minister Anroux Marais said: “It is hoped the name change will clearly communicate to the community and residents of District Six that you have been seen, you have been heard and that you do belong.”
The public process submission conducted by the District Six Museum and submitted to the Western Cape Provincial Geographic Names Committee in June stated that: “Mapping places of memory had formed an important part of the National Heritage Site public process.
"In all mapping activities, reference was always made to District Six, never to Zonnebloem. lt soon became clear that seeing the name ‘Zonnebloem’ each time they referenced a map was offensive to the community, as it reminded them of the act of obliteration. Seeing it on a map several times over brought home the fact that officially, District Six did not exist.”