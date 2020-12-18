Production company, City of Cape Town go to court over Cele’s move

Cape Town - The City and film production company Red Petal productions approached the Western Cape High Court yesterday, seeking an interdict against the police for allegedly interfering in a shoot on Camp’s Bay beach. This after the Police Minister Bheki Cele threatened to shut down a commercial that was being filmed on Camp’s Bay beach, during a visit on Wednesday afternoon. At the time Red Petal Productions was about to shoot an advert of people at a beach party, but Cele ordered the police to monitor the closure of the production, as he visited nine Cape beaches to check for Covid-19 compliance. Executive Producer Toni Marais said the police had again prevented them from shooting their commercial. "As the City was applying for an urgent court interdict. We are currently trying to find out where else we can shoot, and what else we can do in order to meet our requirements for our international clients."

Safety and Security executive director Richard Bosman said that after having stopped the filming on Wednesday, later on in the day the police gave the go-ahead to continue with the shoot.

@SAPoliceService minister Bheki Cele has called off a commercial filmed at Camps Bay Beach in Cape Town. The commercial organisers said they were given a permit by the @CityofCT.



@IOL @TheCapeArgus @mandietshwete @DailyVoiceSA pic.twitter.com/KNEynYY7jC — Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) December 16, 2020

Bosman said that on that basis, the urgency to obtain the interdict had disappeared.

"This morning (Thursday), however, we have been informed that the filming has been stopped again. We now need to approach the court urgently for an interdict to allow the shoot to continue," he said.

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said numerous civil society bodies had approached the City in a bid to join in legal action to interdict the "rogue" minister.

Smith said Cele had instructed more than 30 police officers to close down a film production that had been legally permitted by the City’s Film Permit Office.

"The office is authorised in terms of the City’s Film By-law to issue the relevant permits to commence filming in public spaces."

Smith said shutting down the film production without proper cause was an illegal action that went against the current national State of Disaster regulations, which allowed the film industry to continue working.

When the Cape Argus approached the provincial police for comment on what transpired yesterday, we were referred to the police minister's spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba.

In her response, Themba referred us to a statement that she issued on Wednesday. She said: "Please refer to my statement. That’s the comment from the minister’s office."

In the statement, she said Cele noted with concern the reckless behaviour exhibited by some bathers on Cape Town’s beaches that flew in the face of the country’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"Meanwhile, an activity by a private company on the Camps Bay beach was shut down during the minister’s walkabout."

Cele's office said while it was permitted by the City, upon closer inspection, the production was not compliant with what was permitted on beaches, as stipulated in the Covid-19 regulations.

"According to the permit of the production company that was handed to the police, the production would go against the very rules set out by the president, which are clear on what is permitted on beaches and therefore could not be allowed to continue for now.”

Cape Argus