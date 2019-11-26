Siyafunda CTC course facilitator Bibi Fatima Patel in a group picture with the Facebook #SheMeansBusiness digital marketing participants who attended the workshop at the Woodstock Exchange. Picture: Nashad Soeker

Cape Town - Women from various communities, searching for an outlet to learn and express their business ideas, have received support from a women’s entrepreneur programme. Awqaf SA have partnered with Nacademy and Siyafunda CTC, an organisation that assists communities with access to technology. The aim is to empower businesswomen through the #SheMeansBusiness programme

Awqaf SA is an organisation that empowers communities. Project manager Hasanain Abdullah said: “There’s a digital skills gap. More affluent communities have access to digital skills development through masterclasses which tend to be more expensive. Less affluent communities don’t have access to these training resources.”

Abdullah said training workshops didn’t often go to black and coloured townships, and there was a need for the upgrade of skills in these areas due to the advancement of technology. Business owners needed to become more skilled in this area to reach target markets which engage with social media.

The one-day workshop will provide digital, business development and entrepreneurial knowledge.