Mayco member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi said: “Policies by their very nature need to have a consultation process. We have not moved at the pace we had hoped for, but progress has been made.”
Booi said that after the feasibility study had been conducted, policy drafting could commence in July 2020.
“We will look carefully at the financial feasibility of such a policy intervention as we need to ensure that development can thrive and that we adequately incentivise the private sector, as this policy would be successful only if it makes economic sense for developers,” Booi said
Booi bowed to public pressure after the Municipal Planning Tribunal gave the nod for an exclusive R14billion development on the Foreshore in October. The move ignited calls from social housing activists for the City to make a plan quickly for the implementation of its Inclusionary Housing Policy.