Progress made on upgrades to the Potsdam Waste Water Treatment Works welcomed

Cape Town - Progress made on the upgrading of Potsdam Waste Water Treatment Works has been cautiously welcomed by interest groups. The City said the first phase, the demolition of the property, was complete. The project was also currently at the end of the detailed design phase, it said.

The WWTW would be upgraded from 47MI/d to 100 MI/d, at an estimated cost of R2.2 billion, and was expected to conclude by 2026. The upgrade would provide additional treatment capacity between now and the estimated completion period. Water and waste Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said the mechanical, electrical and civil construction procurement process was also under way, with critical tenders set to close on April 29 and June 17. Badroodien said tender appeals had in the past been a primary driver of delays on major wastewater infrastructure.

“Every step towards seeing this upgrade become a reality needs to be recognised because WWTW projects are complex in nature and take years to complete,” he said. The discharge of large volumes of poorly treated effluent from the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Plant have been flagged as the result of the ongoing pollution in the Diep River and Milnerton Lagoon. Recently, the Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning spokesperson Rudolf van Jaarsveldt said although the City had complied with the bulk of the department’s 2021 modified directive, it remained concerned about the ongoing incidents at Potsdam WWTW and the City’s response to contain the overflows within the WWTW to prevent these incidents from further polluting the Diep River.

Greater Table View Action forum planning and biodiversity head David Ayres said the upgrades to Potsdam needed to have been started 10 years ago and were highlighted in the City’s own planning documents as far back as 2010. “What the City has achieved in 12 years is the demolition of the site and opening up the tenders for the construction of the plant. The real level of service delivery is shocking and less than the residents of Table View deserve,” he said. Milnerton Central Residents Association head of environment Caroline Marx said the association welcomed the City’s commitment to strict time lines on the Potsdam WWTW upgrade and addressing the pollution of inland water bodies.

However, Marx said given previous delays, they will only be reassured when construction starts. “Potsdam WWTW has had two recent pre-directives issued against it for non-compliance in December 2019 and 2021 and it is unclear if the many unofficial discharges were included in the compliance rating report. “A major concern is whether the treated effluent released into the Diep River will meet safety standards until the upgrade is completed. Failure to do so would worsen the pollution in the Diep River and Milnerton Lagoon,” she said.