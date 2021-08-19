Progress of Stellenbosch environmental projects celebrated ahead of Arbor Week

Cape Town - With Arbor Week around the corner, Wildlands Conservation Trust’s projects in Stellenbosch celebrated eight years of planting trees and other environmental initiatives to green communities and restore ecosystems, especially catchments and rivers in the area that were affected by the severe drought experienced in the province. Wildlands, a programme of the Wildtrust, launched and participated in a number of environmental projects in Stellenbosch from 2014 up until 2021, a few of these include Leaf-a-Legacy, the Commemorative Trees Project, Trees-For-Life and the ecological restoration of five major rivers, two conservancies and a nature reserve, as well as a dozen yearly environmental education outreach activities by the Wildlands’ Ubuntu Earth Ambassadors Programmes.

Wildlands project manager Lydia van Rooyen said these projects would not have been able to achieve success without their key partners Stellenbosch Trail Fund; Stellenbosch River; Stellenbosch Municipality; Stellenbosch Stewardship Action; the Stellenbosch River Collaborative (SRC), and Trees-SA. “Having planted many large trees over the past 20 years all over South Africa, we are overjoyed to be able to come back to our roots in Stellenbosch and provide a growing legacy to these families of the town,” said Trees-SA managing director Kalika Redelinghuys. Van Rooyen said these projects faced tremendous challenges over the years, especially with the drought that had a negative effect on their Trees-for-Life project, the “tree-preneurs” were unable to grow their indigenous seedlings during the worst of the drought.